Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

