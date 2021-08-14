Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
