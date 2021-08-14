Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.