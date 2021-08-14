Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

PLSQF remained flat at $$19.40 during trading on Friday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

