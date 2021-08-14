Po.et (POE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $786,945.21 and approximately $119.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

