Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 775.9% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 775.9% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.