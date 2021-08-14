Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Achieves $48.74 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $48.74 million and approximately $218,983.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002443 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00059315 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

