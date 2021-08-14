Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of -997.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

