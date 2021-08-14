Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.80

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 84.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 63.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 133,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

