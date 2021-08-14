Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

