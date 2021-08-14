Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRLD stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 133,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,926. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

