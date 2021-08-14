Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIAI opened at $9.73 on Friday. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIAI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $527,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

