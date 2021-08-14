Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,185,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 256.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

