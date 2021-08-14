Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of REGENXBIO worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $31.43 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

