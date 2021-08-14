Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of STAR opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.