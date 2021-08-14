Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

