Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $9.46 Million Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 529,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $694.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

