Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,470 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $119.85.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

