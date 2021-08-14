Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,960.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,699. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $80.77 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.