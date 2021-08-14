Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.40. 140,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,840,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,170,000.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

