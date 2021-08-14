Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

