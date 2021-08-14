Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

