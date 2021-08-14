PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

PUBM stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,167,383. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

