PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

