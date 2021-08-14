Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

