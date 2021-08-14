Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Air, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.52.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.