Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $10,997,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.