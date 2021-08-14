Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

