Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ShockWave Medical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,055. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.