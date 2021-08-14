Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Increased by Analyst

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.03 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,039.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,896.35. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $3,063,935 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

