Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.