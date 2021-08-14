Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

