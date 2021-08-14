Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

CNK stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

