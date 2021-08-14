Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

EGLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

