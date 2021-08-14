Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted by Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.44 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26).

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

