Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

INO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.