Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaleyra, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kaleyra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 over the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

