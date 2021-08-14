Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

