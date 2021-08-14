Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,639 shares of company stock worth $2,228,516. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

