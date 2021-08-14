Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Increased by Analyst

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

RLMD stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

