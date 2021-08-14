Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

