Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Increased by Analyst

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

VPG opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

