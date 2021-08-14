Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

