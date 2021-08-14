Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Issued By Barrington Research

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

