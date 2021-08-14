Qbao 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,444.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $509,765.59 and $50,444.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000160 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

