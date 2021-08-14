Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.