Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.89.

DGX opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

