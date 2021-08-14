Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qumu alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Qumu Co. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. On average, analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Qumu by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.