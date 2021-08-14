Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas Purchases 87,885 Shares of Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00.

Qumu stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Equities analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

