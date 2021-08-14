R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

RCM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.20. 727,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893 in the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

