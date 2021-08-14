Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 3,709,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.