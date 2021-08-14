Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.
NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 3,709,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.
In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
